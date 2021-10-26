Free comedy for region’s health-care workers

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

Slave Lake comic Moe Mouallem has taken a step back from performing, but is still bringing comedy to Slave Lake.

The most recent comedy show is called Health Care Heroes Appreciation Event and will be held Nov. 7.

In his day job, as co-owner of Alimo’s Pizzaria in Slave Lake, Mouallem has been involved in a few smaller health-care worker appreciation events, but he wanted to do something bigger.

“It’s been a tough year for them.”

Admission to the comedy show is free for any health care or senior’s home workers in the Slave Lake, Wabasca-Desmarais, High Prairie and communities in-between.

The idea with the show is to provide “a good time for them to go out and take their minds off things.”

The headliner is Ed Hill. His special Candy & Smiley’ was a Top 10 special of 2021, says Mouallem. It’s set up like an AA meeting, with a small group of people in a circle.

Aaron Arya and Cindy Rivers are also performing. Both Hill and Arya have ‘self-deprecating’ humour, says Mouallem. Both “poke fun at themselves.”

Rivers is a trans-woman, says Mouallem.

“A lot of her comedy is based on that. I’ve seen her multiple times. She wins people over throughout the night.”

Mouallem and Rivers started in comedy around the same time. She pursued it full time and he kept making pizzas, so their careers have taken different trajectories.

The comedy show isn’t family friendly. Mouallem figures youth 14 and older can attend as long as they are accompanied by their parents.

The price depends when the tickets are purchased.

“The earlier they buy the more they save,” says Mouallem.

The comedy show is Nov. 7 starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Legacy Centre in Slave Lake. Tickets are available at www.standupguys.ca

Health care workers can contact Mouallem through the website to receive their free tickets.

Proof of vaccination and a negative test within 72 hours are required to attend.