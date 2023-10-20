Free lunch provided to students

Friday the 13th (Oct. 13) was not an unlucky day for students in High Prairie and area. The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre held its first student lunch, open to all junior and high school students from Prairie River Junior High School, E.W. Pratt High School, Outreach School and St. Andrew’s School. Youth attending enjoyed hamburgers, hotdogs, chips and pop. The Friendship Centre plans to make the student lunch a monthly event and it is free to all junior and high school students. The centre’s focus is community-based health and support services. Information packages and/or self-care bundles will be distributed to each youth who comes for lunch, says Carol Hanlon, the Friendship Centre’s executive director. Next month’s free lunch is Nov. 17 and will include chicken quesadillas with chips and pop. Above, students enjoy lunch before entering a draw for a prize.