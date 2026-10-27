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Free screening urges Albertans to monitor their well-being

by | Oct 27, 2026 | News

Albertans are being encouraged to take a free, anonymous online depression screening as part of National Depression Screening Day activities running Oct. 5-11.

Calgary Counselling Centre and Counselling Alberta say the three-minute question- naire at areyoufeelingok .com is intended to help people better understand how they are feeling and decide whether they could benefit from further support.

The organizations are focusing this year’s campaign on loneliness, which they say can be an early sign that someone is struggling with their mental health. While loneliness and depression are not the same, the two groups agree they can be closely connected.

Statistics Canada data says 13 per cent of people in Canada always or often feel lonely. The proportion rises to nearly one in five among people aged 15 to 24.

The news release says frequent loneliness is associated with poorer mental health and lower life satisfaction, while depression can deepen feelings of isolation. It says 31 per cent of people who rarely or never have someone to count on rate their mental health as excellent or very good, compared with 53 per cent of those who have someone they can rely on.

People may notice they feel flat, disconnected or unlike themselves before they recognize symptoms of depression. The screening is designed as an early check-in rather than a diagnosis and directs users to local resources when additional help may be appropriate.

“The screening is a simple, confidential way to understand how you’re feeling and see what support is available where you live,” Dr. Robbie Babins-Wagner, chief executive of Calgary Counselling Centre and Counselling Alberta says.

“Even if you don’t think you’re struggling, it’s a quick way to check in, the same way you’d check in on anything else that matters to your health,” he adds.

The news release says experiences of loneliness vary across the population. It cites Statistics Canada findings that 27 per cent of 2SLGBTQ2+ people report frequent loneliness, more than twice the national rate, while the figure is 20 per cent among people living with a disability or long-term condition.

Depression is common and treatable, the organizations agree. Their release says 14 per cent of people in Canada will experience a major depressive episode in their lifetime, but only 48.8 per cent seek help.

Calgary Counselling Centre and Counselling Alberta say people who want support after taking the screening can access counselling across the province without a wait-list or financial barriers. The charitable organizations provide individual, family, couples, child and group counselling.

Jenna Forbes, a communications and marketing associate with the organizations, says the campaign is meant to reach people who may not yet identify what they are experiencing as depression. In an email pitching the initiative, she says feeling lonely, disconnected or unlike one’s usual self can prompt a person to take a first step toward support.

Forbes says the online tool is free and confidential and can connect users with resources in their communities. She adds Calgary Counselling Centre and Counselling Alberta can also provide further counselling support across Alberta, with no wait-list and fees structured so cost does not prevent access to care. The quiz can be found online at http://www.areyoufeelingok.com/

Community events planned during the week include a Calgary Public Library discussion on coping during turbulent times, a family screening of the film Inside Out 2 paired with anxiety-reduction exercises, and a Calgary chamber conversation about mental health, addiction, recovery and hope.

National Depression Screening Day began in Calgary about two decades ago and has since expanded into a provincewide initiative supported by corporate and community partners, the release says. Sponsors include Bell Let’s Talk, Alberta Blue Cross, ConocoPhillips, Valentine Volvo, ATB Financial, Stikeman Elliott and Surge Energy.

Sara Driedger
South Peace News

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