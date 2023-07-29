Free swim, citizen presentation part of HP Community Barbecue

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of High Prairie has chosen Aug. 17 for its Community Barbecue.

The barbecue will be held at the Regional Aquatic Centre outside from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Not only will the barbecue be held, but a free swim offered as well as the Citizen-of-the-Year presentation to Sandy Desjardins.

The menu includes hamburgers, hotdogs, salads and drinks.

Sponsors include Canadian Fibre Optic and MPE.

Council debated the matter at its July 11 meeting before settling on the date. Councillor Donna Deynaka proposed a date at the end of August.

“I don’t know how long it takes to put it together,” she said.

“Are we going to do this or are we not?” she asked, noting summer was slipping away.

Mayor Brian Panasiuk wanted to hold the barbecue, as did the rest of council, while CAO Bill McKennan suggested holding the barbecue before summer students returned to school so they could help set up and take part.

Council noted Aug. 11 was not preferred due to Heart River Housing’s enhanced lodge celebration at Pleasantview Lodge.

It was McKennan who suggested holding the event at the pool and offering a free swim. In the past, council held the barbecue at different locations in the civic square.

Council directed McKennan to advise them if the pool was not previously booked; however, it has since been arranged and the Aug. 17 date set.