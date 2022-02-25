‘Freedom George’ arrested in Ottawa as part of of police crackdown

Tyson Billings was arrested in Ottawa Feb. 19 supporting the trucker’s protest against mandatory vaccinations in an event called Freedom Convoy 2022. He also goes by the billing of “Freedom George”. Above, he attended a protest in High Prairie April 23, 2021.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie man billing himself as ‘Freedom George’ found himself behind bars Feb. 19 as part of a police crackdown on Freedom Convoy 2022.

The Ottawa Police Service arrested Tyson George Billings, 44, and charged him with mischief, counselling to commit the offence of mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying court order [Section 127], obstructing police, and counselling to commit the offence of obstructing police.

Billings appeared in court Feb. 20.

Billings is in Ottawa supporting the trucker’s protest against mandatory vaccinations. In an interview published in the Feb. 16 South Peace News, Billings says he has no intention of returning home until the cause is successful.

He arrived in Ottawa Jan. 29 with thousands of truckers to protest the mandatory vaccinations imposed on the industry.

“I get called Freedom George, that’s what they call me,” says Billings.

“I’m here until it’s over,” he adds. “I didn’t come across the country for nothing.

“We want our county back and we will do it peacefully,” says Billings