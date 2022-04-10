Freedom George back in court

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A High Prairie man highly active in the truckers’ Freedom Convoy in Ottawa in February to protest COVID-19 restrictions remains in the court system.

Tyson [(Freedom George]) Billings was scheduled to appear in an Ottawa courtroom March 25, says a story in the Edmonton Sun on March 26.

Billings faces several charges after he was first arrested in February, says the story from the Canadian Press.

Billings was initially charged with mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to disobey a court order, obstructing police and counselling to obstruct police.

Since then, he is listed as co-accused with Pat King, another central person in the protest.

King faces new charges of intimidation, counselling intimidation, obstructing police and disobeying a court order.

He was originally charged with mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to obstruct police and counselling to disobey a court order.

Billings was expected to appear virtually in court March 24 to face the joint submission but was postponed the March 25.

He did not appear on March 25.

Billings and King were scheduled to appear in court April 4.

Billings livestreamed his participation in the protests over several days.

He has also been active in protests in High Prairie on Sept. 10, 2021 and April 22, 2021 and others around Alberta.