Fresh Inspirations’ expansion has a little secret

Cynthia Marshall, owner of Fresh Inspirations, stands beside a door leading into a special room. For now, it’s a closely–guarded secret what will be behind the doors.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Fresh Inspirations in High Prairie has recently expanded to make your coffee shop and/or dining experience even better.



Owner Cynthia Marshall has expanded into the old Lyn-Mar Travel space at 4901-52 Ave. in High Prairie, thereby doubling her space.



What is unique about the expansion is that Marshal retained some of Lyn-Mar’s woodwork to retain a local flavour and, besides, it just looks good. And, local poplar to build the wall.



The expansion will include a special room “to be a surprise” which Marshall says will be open tentatively in November.



The reason for expansion in these tough pandemic economic times was, ironically, COVID.



“It has presented a few challenges,” says Marshall, adding her limited space was presenting problems due to social distancing.



Marshall opened Fresh Inspirations June 16, 2017 in a Few of Your Favorite Things. She started selling drinks only and some products. She moved to her current location in June 2018. At that time, she expanded her drinks menu, and expanded into baked goods , which is a special passion of hers. Soups and salads were also served.



Marshall always had a special vision for her business: to offer something a bit different, but retain the special charm of the small coffee shop where people go to visit and become friends.



“The reason for the coffee shop is to give people a reason to gather or visit, or just have a little time out from their day,” she says.



And always being positive, Marshall adds, “We need to show people everything is OK. We can still enjoy what we have.



“It was an opportunity to change the way we do things.”



Fresh Inspirations still offers a takeout menu or dine-in experience. Try any of their “own recipe” drinks made from scratch or any its quality baking and sandwiches.



Sample and enjoy various lattes, cappuccinos, frappuccinos, coffees and teas.



“A lot of people think coffee shops only serve coffee,” says Marshall. “We have several delicious teas.”



Included is matcha, a finely ground powder of specially grown and processed green tea.



And, they use real espresso in their drinks. Espresso is a coffee-making method of Italian origin, in which a small amount of nearly boiling water is forced under pressure through finely-ground coffee beans. Espresso coffee can be made with a wide variety of coffee beans and roast levels. Marshall chooses espresso for its quality and taste roasted in Italy, the home of espresso.



Fresh Inspirations is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, closed holidays. They also do catering upon request. Call [780] 849-0846 for details.