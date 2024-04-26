Freson Bros. ‘Friends of the Saints’

Over the years, Freson Bros. in High Prairie has been a great supporter of the Grade 9 Travel Club at High Prairie St. Andrew’s School. The school recognizes and thanks manager Steve McLeod for supporting a recent fundraiser where students sold gift cards for the store through Friends of the Saints Association, a fundraising body comprised of community members to support students at St. Andrew’s. Left-right are: teacher Amy McIntyre and Friends of the Saints director, student Aaliyah Rouse, student Brooklyn McIntyre, Freson’s Steve McLeod, and students Dhyey Vandra, Riley Chalifoux, and Ben Lasher, receiving the $9,875.50 cheque. The students will be using the funds to assist with the cost of travel to Toronto in May.