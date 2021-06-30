Friendship Centre closes temporarily

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The temporary closure of the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre is due to much-needed building upgrades, says Lenard Morissette, speaking on behalf of the board of directors.



The closure occurred June 15.



“The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre [HPNFC] has been temporarily closed to deal with building repairs and required maintenance,” he says.



“This issue is of significance as the safety of staff and community members is of the utmost importance.”



Concerns were expressed by staff early in June, prompting the Alberta Native Friendship Centre Association to commission an assessment of the building by a qualified consultant.



“While no immediate health threats were identified, the unsatisfactory state of building, maintenance and long overdue repairs to the interior and exterior of the building structure could lead to issues down the road,” says Morissette.



“As such, and to avoid any risk to the health or safety of staff or community, a decision has been taken to temporarily close the Friendship Centre to undertake required repairs, modifications and renovations that will assure all concerned the High Prairie Friendship Centre is a safe and healthy place for all,” he adds.



He anticipates the reopening will occur sometime in the fall.