Friendship Centre proposing monument

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A monument is being proposed in High Prairie to honour Indigenous veterans.

But where it will be located may be a problem.

High Prairie Friendship Centre executive director Carol Hanlon attended the Oct. 25 town council meeting with the request.

She explained the centre is holding its own Remembrance Day ceremony Nov. 8 to honour Indigenous war efforts. She first asked that the Aboriginal Veterans Flag be flown in the Civic Square. A ceremony is tentatively planned including drummers, an honor song and lowering of the flag to half-mast. A wreath will also be laid.

However, ultimately, Hanlon would like a parcel of land to build their own monument for similar ceremonies.

“Somewhere where the Friendship Centre could put monuments up and hold ceremonies,” Hanlon told council.

Several sites were discussed including the old hospital land, the vacant Esso site, MacIntyre Park and the old day care site in the town’s west end.

Mayor Brian Panasiuk replied council had no say in the hospital land because they did not own it.

As for flying the flag, CAO Bill McKennan added council would do everything they could to accommodate the request, “whatever is reasonable.”

Hanlon also thanked public works staff for hanging red dresses for the recent Sisters Spirit Walk Oct. 4.

She said the dresses brought forward plenty of discussion in town and awareness to the cause. Red dresses were placed on streetlights along the route of the walk.