From emergency care to floral design: Radiance Florist grows across Peace Country

Trish Gallant, owner of Radiance Florals. Photo courtesy of Trish Gallant.

After 15 years in a busy emergency department, Trish Gallant was ready for a different way to care for people.

Gallant loved the purpose and meaning of emergency medicine, but its demands had taken a toll. She wanted work that would keep her connected to the community while bringing more creativity, joy and balance into daily life. Purchasing Radiance Florist on April 1, 2023, offered that opportunity — and, as she jokes, she “was not fooling around.”

“Instead of caring for people through medicine, I now have the privilege of caring for people through flowers,” Gallant says.

Flowers, she noted, can express what words cannot, whether they mark a wedding, welcome a baby, honour a milestone or offer comfort after a loss.

Radiance Florist and Gift Shop opened in 2017. Its storefront is now at 8002 – 102nd Ave. on Peace River’s west hill. The business also stocks floral coolers at Riverside Ranch Decor on Main Street in Grimshaw and at the Nampa and District Museum. Radiance is also collaborating with Northwest Funeral Home to make flowers more accessible in the High Prairie region.

Over the past three years, the business has broadened its reach across the Peace Country. Moving the storefront to Peace River made it more accessible and strengthened its community presence, while the satellite coolers allow people in nearby communities to buy fresh, professionally designed arrangements without travelling to the shop. Gallant says the expansion is part of Radiance’s evolution from a local flower shop into a regional florist.

The business has also expanded its wedding and event work, offering personalized designs based on a customer’s style, colours, budget and vision. Sympathy and bereavement arrangements remain an especially meaningful part of its work. For birthdays, anniversaries, new babies and other occasions, customers can choose a professionally designed arrangement or contact the team for something custom.

Gallant describes Radiance as a family-style operation with deep local roots. Both she and the lead designer were born and raised in Peace River, and the team brings more than 30 years of combined floral-industry experience. That background, she says, helps staff offer practical guidance, creative ideas and careful attention to detail.

While the shop’s website and social media highlight distinctive, high-quality designs, Gallant does not want customers to assume professionally arranged flowers are out of reach. The business has invested time in sourcing quality products and developing supplier relationships so it can offer arrangements at a range of price points.

Radiance is also more than a flower shop. It carries self-care products, giftware and items made by regional artisans, giving customers additional gift options while supporting other small businesses.

Community giving is another priority, with the shop donating and taking part in local initiatives when possible.

Creativity remains central to the operation. The team regularly experiments with new styles and uses social media to show customers the work behind each design. Gallant says those platforms help people see both the artistry and the care involved, while also giving the shop another way to stay connected with customers across the region.

Her former career still influences the way she approaches the business. Years in emergency care taught her about compassion, resilience and the importance of showing up for people during difficult moments. Those lessons are especially relevant when helping families select sympathy flowers, but they also guide the team’s approach to every order: listen carefully, understand the occasion and create something meaningful.

Growth has brought challenges, but Gallant says each one has encouraged the business to adapt and learn. Relationships with customers, suppliers, artisans and community organizations have been key to that progress. The shop’s regional model reflects the same practical approach: maintain a welcoming home base in Peace River while finding partnerships that bring floral service closer to people in surrounding communities.

Customers can visit the Peace River storefront, call the shop, connect through social media or order through its website. Online and delivery services, together with the regional coolers, are intended to make flowers and gifts more convenient for customers throughout the area.

Looking ahead, Gallant wants Radiance to continue growing without losing the personal service that defines it. She hopes to further develop its wedding, event, sympathy and custom services, strengthen relationships with businesses, organizations and artisans, and make fresh flowers easier to access across the Peace Country.

The team is continually exploring new ideas and collaborations. Among them is a project with Peace River Adventures planned for next summer, though details will be shared later.

Whatever comes next, Gallant says the goal is for Radiance to remain a trusted, welcoming part of the region.

Sara Driedger

South Peace News