Fun & friendship!

The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre has been a busy place since its reopening a few months ago. Two events were the annual Elders Banquet Dec. 3 at the Eagle’s Nest Complex at Enilda and a Youth/Elder merchandise bingo Dec. 14 at the same location. The intent was to connect the youth and Elders in a fun way and focus on teaching the Cree language. All the numbers under the “B” were called in Cree so teachers could reinforce counting from 1-15 as a start. Denise Willier was the bingo caller. Everyone was treated to hotdogs, chips, pop and water.

ENTERTAINMENT AT THE ELDER’S BANQUET MUSICAL CHAIRS AT THE ELDER’S BANQUET BINGO CALLER DENISE WILLIER YOUTH AND ELDERS ENJOY A GAME OF BINGO!