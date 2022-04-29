Fundraiser for Splash Park May 8

Faust and District Fire and Water Rescue will be holding a Mother’s Day Pancake Breakfast at the fire hall May 8 from 9-11 a.m.

Cost per plate is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 years and under.

Proceeds will go toward the Faust Splash Park, which firemen started fundraising for last year. A 50/50 draw will also be held at the breakfast