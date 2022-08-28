Fundraising past the goal August 28, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Robert Hunt, from Kinuso, has some kilometres to go, but has already passed her fundraising goal of $2,000 for the Great Cycle Challenge to raise money to fight kid’s cancer. As of Aug. 17, she had ridden 116 of 200 km and raised $2,753. Hunt is pictured here with her granddaughter Logan Sloan, who joined her on roller blades for the August 16 portion of the challenge.Photo courtesy of Roberta Hunt Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Lots of fun in and around the Kinuso Grain Elevator Northern Trek raises $23,000 – and counting Sports Palace upgrade raises concerns Show & Shine event held in McLennan