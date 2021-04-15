Game on for Red Wings

Richard Froese

South Peace News

It’s game on for the High Prairie Red Wings junior hockey club.



The four Alberta teams in the West Division in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League can return to play under COVID-19 restrictions.



West Division expansion director Derek Prue announced the news April 8.



“I received the call today verifying that the provincial government has granted us a special dispensation to begin play, as early as tomorrow,” Prue says in an email.



Action will resume April 16 as the teams will play their first games since Nov. 21.



Although COVID-19 restrictions ban fans in the arenas, all games will be broadcast online on gmhl.tv.



All games start at 7:30 p.m.



“We got verbal approval from provincial health authorities April 1 that we could play,” Prue says.



“They told us everything in the application looks good.”



He wondered if further COVID-19 restrictions announced April 6 could have delayed the process.



However, he says the dispensation is a separate issue.



“The application has nothing to do with the restrictions.



“If teams in the WHL and the AJHL can play, so can we.”



Alberta teams in the Western Hockey League started the season in January and the Alberta Junior Hockey League resumed play in March.



West Division teams have been allowed to practise since Feb. 9, despite no games.



All teams must comply with COVID-19 restrictions, which include groups limited to 10 people and social distancing.



The Sports Palace in High Prairie is the home for both the Red Wings and the Slave Lake Icedogs. Ice in the Slave Lake Multi-Rec Centre was removed by the Town of Slave Lake in March.



“The Town of High Prairie has been very accommodating,” Prue says.



“It’s a good thing High Prairie is just down the road and that’s a saving grace.”



The league plans to finish the remainder of the 42-game regular schedule. It could stretch the season into July.



However, the Town of High Prairie plans to keep the ice in the arena to the end of May and is open to discussing an extension.



The Red Wings have played 10 games in the 2020-21 season. They have won seven straight and sit in first place.