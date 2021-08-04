Gardner wins, too!

Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews, left, presents Kerry Gardner with her $3,000 bursary July 28.

SPN Staff

Big Lakes County selected Kerry Gardner as its 2021 Return of Service Bursary.



The $3,000 bursary was established to provide post-secondary graduates with an incentive to use their skills and expertise within Big Lakes County following their graduation.



Gardner will be starting the Medical Radiography Technology [MRAD] program in the fall of 2021 in British Columbia at the College of New Caledonia. She is one of only 18 students who are accepted into the MRAD program each fall semester.



The program is 24 months long and teaches students how to perform X-rays. Students also gain expert knowledge in a wide range of accessory equipment while learning to provide excellent patient care and quality control.



After passing the Canadian Association of Medical Radiation Technologist exam, Gardner hopes to work in the community at the High Prairie Health Complex.