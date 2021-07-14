Gaschnitz family awards 2021 memorial sponsorships

Sarah Cairns

Colbi Pratt

Monika Benoit

For South Peace News

Two accomplished young ladies were recently named the recipients of the Grant Gaschnitz Memorial Ag Knowledge Sponsorship.



Sarah Cairns and Colbi Pratt are the recipients of the 2021 awards, which was originated in 2019 by the Gaschnitz family in Grant’s memory.



Cairns and Pratt each receive a $500 sponsorship to be used to further their agriculture knowledge.



Grant Gaschnitz was a prominent figure in the Peace Country agriculture community. He was passionate about agriculture, beef cattle production in particular, and he had a special interest in supporting young people who were starting out in their farming and ranching careers. Grant always encouraged young producers to work on advancing their knowledge of the industry to help them run more productive and profitable operations.



He was a very active member of the Peace Country Beef & Forage Association [PCBFA], being awarded a lifetime membership in 2019. Grant could always be found promoting educational opportunities through PCBFA and other local and provincial organizations.



Many admired Grant for always being willing to consider new ideas and try new things on his own farm.



The Gaschnitz family is very proud to be able to continue Grant’s legacy of promoting lifelong learning. The response to this year’s call for applications was overwhelming, with numerous inspiring applications from young producers across the Peace Country.



For 2021, the Gaschnitz family made the decision to award two sponsorships. Both of this year’s recipients stood out for their commitment to contributing back to the agriculture community once their education is complete and for having a passion for the industry.



Cairns is an ambitious producer from the High Prairie area. She ranches with her family and runs her own small herd of purebred Hereford cattle. She aspires to build this herd and focus on low maintenance cattle that thrive in a forage-based system.



Cairns is currently a student at Olds College, enrolled in the Land & Water Resources Program. Upon graduation, she plans to be part of her family farm and is keen to bring her knowledge back to the Peace Country and play an advisory role in the ag industry, helping producers of the region to maximize profits and production.



Pratt was born and raised on a mixed family farm operation east of High Prairie. She particularly enjoys the livestock side of the agriculture industry and will use the sponsorship in pursuit of a diploma from Olds College in Agriculture Management.



Pratt aspires to bring back the knowledge she will acquire in taking this program back to the family farm as well as back to the ag industry in the Peace Country.



The Grant Gaschnitz Memorial Ag Knowledge Sponsorship is awarded each year to one or more Peace Country producers who are in the beginning stages of their farming and ranching careers to assist in gaining further knowledge. The sponsorship is administered and supported by the Peace Country Beef and Forage Association.



Watch for next year’s application in late 2021 on the PCBFA website.



Donations can be made to the sponsorship fund to support the young farmers and ranchers of the region at any time. Details can be found on the Peace Country Beef & Forage Association website, www. peacecountrybeef.caunder the Scholarship tab.