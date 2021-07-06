Gathering inspires healing for victims

Indigenous chiefs and councillors walk during an honour song at a Healing Gathering in Driftpile on July 1. Leading the way are Driftpile Chief Dwayne Laboucan, left, and Sucker Creek Chief Jim Badger.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Indigenous people from the High Prairie and Slave Lake region gathered in Driftpile on July 1 to reflect on the past and focus on a brighter future.



About 60 people marked Canada Day with a Healing Gathering hosted by Lesser Slave Lake Indian Regional Council [LSLIRC].



“Canada’s day of reckoning is happening,” Sucker Creek First Nation Chief Jim Badger says.



The Healing Gathering was held to bring people together to heal, to let go of the pain and sadness caused by Indian residential schools, says central organizer Nancy Chalifoux, LSLIRC resolution health support worker and cultural support worker.



Reports of unmarked burial sites of several hundred former students found in Kamloops and Cranbrook, B.C. and in Cowessess in Saskatchewan in the past month, further raised the issue.



Driftpile Cree Nation Chief Dwayne Laboucan welcomed everyone.



“It’s something that we need,” he says.



Laboucan also serves as Grand Chief of LSRIRC.



“A lot of feelings are coming out and we want to share opportunity where people can open up.”



The LSLIRC plans do some research as 11 of the 25 residential schools operated by the Catholic Church in Alberta were located in Treaty 8 territory.



“We want to look at all the gravesites around the lake and bring our children home,” Labou- can says.



Chalifoux expects unmarked gravesites will be found in schools that operated in Joussard and Grouard.



“We know we’re going to have some here,” Chalifoux says.



St. Bruno’s Mission in Joussard operated from 1913-69.



St. Bernard’s Mission Indian Residential School, also known as Grouard Indian Residential School, operated from 1939-62.



Badger says Treaty 8 is developing a chiefs’ task force to set terms of reference to hire a contractor to do global penetrating sonar and global penetrating radar work on the ground of unmarked gravesites in Treaty 8.



He says the Healing Gathering is another step to move forward.



“An event like this is an opportunity for people to share their stories and to get some anger out and appreciate what others have shared,” Badger says.



Badger was a student at St. Bruno’s residential school for 11 years, from 1957-68.



“There’s a lot we don’t know,” Badger says.



“This is just the tip of the iceberg.”



He says it’s difficult to leave what happened in the past behind.



“It is the past, and should be left in the past,” Badger says.



“But in this case, it keeps popping up and we have to deal with it.”



Driftpile member Devin Bellerose says many residential school survivors are telling their stories to their families and friends for the first time after the recent news reports.



“It brings up a lot of emotions,” Bellerose says.



He says an event like a Healing Gathering is a good place for people to heal and share their emotions.



“In the end, we’re all family,” Bellerose says.



“This is something to pass on to our young people.”



The event was a day of support, song and prayer, honouring the past, processing the present and building on the future.



Several former residential school students shared their stories to honour the past.



A sharing circle was created to help people process the present.



Some shared on the third theme, to build on the future.



During other times of sharing, people were encouraged to support and pray for former students and their families and for communities to move forward.



Others reminded people to support and pray for others and to bring healing and justice.



The event was opened to people from Driftpile, Sucker Creek, Swan River First Nation and Kapawe’no First Nation.



However, an extended heat wave with temperatures around 35 C and other activities prevented many from attending the event, Chalifoux says.



Drum songs, wisdom circles, sharing circles and knowledge sharing were part of the day.