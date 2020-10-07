Gaudet joins Grassroots Realty team

Misty Gaudet joined the Grassroots Realty team Sept. 1 and is pleased with support so far.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Misty Gaudet has opened the fourth office of Grassroots Realty in Alberta.



Misty, attained her real estate licence in 2016 and has sold locally since, is excited about her new opportunity.



She joined the Grassroots team as an associate broker Sept. 1. Her successful first month, which she describes as “incredible with multiple listings and sales due to the local support”, has her excited about the future.



The same support comes from Grassroots’ head office, where she immediately was made to feel like part of the family.



Gaudet sells residential, commercial, and agricultural properties, and is licensed for property management.



A new way of marketing properties has Gaudet optimistic about the future.



“They’re [Grassroots] changing the game,” says Gaudet.



“They’re very passionate about the clients and are focused on the marketing.”



“Utilizing technology to best serve the buyer and seller,” she adds.



The company’s Website says, “The Grassroots Marketing system utilizes the most advanced marketing technology on the planet, and brings it into your living room at no extra charge ever. Our partnership team and agents are addicted to technology and are constantly researching blogs, magazines, tech sites and attending conferences across North America on a relentless pursuit to be the best, the coolest and the most efficient.”



Grassroots uses drones, videography, professional photos, virtual reality, and photo realistic floor plans. There is a fully custom HTML websites, 4K video, a dominant social media plan, and more.



“We are always paving the way, and are always looking years into the future to capitalize on emerging trends,” cites the Website.



Grassroots was formed with the idea of bringing a fresh outlook to real estate.



“Real estate marketing has been tired, boring and stagnant for years, and we are here to change the game. We are constantly asking ourselves the questions: ‘What isn’t working? How can we do better?’” says the Website.



“If we get to the core of real estate, it all comes down to marketing. Real estate is our passion, and changing the marketing game is our mission.”



Grassroots also has offices in Grande Prairie, Edmonton, and Calgary/Airdrie.



Her new office is in the Trade-Winds Plaza.



Call, text or e-mail Misty for all of your Real estate needs, misty @grassrootsrealtygroup.ca or [780] 523-0186.