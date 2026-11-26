German prisoners of war with local girl Faye Roe at the Fawcett lake camp. Photo courtesy of the Slave Lake Lakeside Leader.

At Fawcett Lake southeast of Slave Lake, the remains of a sawmill hold a connection to a war fought thousands of kilometres away, and to German prisoners who found themselves working in northern Alberta’s forests.

Some of the men were aboard the first German submarines to be sunk during the Second World War. Their surviving crew members were captured, brought to Canada as prisoners of war and eventually held at Lethbridge before some volunteered for northern logging camps.

That journey is one thread in local researcher Sheila Willis’s account of the prisoner-of war camps at Fawcett Lake and Chisholm. Her research draws on former prisoners’ recollections, community history books, family photographs and stories shared by people whose relatives lived near the camps.

Together, the accounts describe long working days, a floating camp, handmade gifts and friendships that outlasted captivity. Some prisoners later returned to Canada to make their homes here.

Fawcett Lake Provincial Recreation Area, north of Smith, occupies the site of a former Chisholm Sawmills camp. Alberta Parks says 25 German prisoners volunteered to work there alongside Canadian loggers, sawyers and support staff. Anchoring piers remain.

Willis says the camps helped address a shortage of loggers while Canadian men were away at war. For the prisoners, volunteering offered a change from life in a large camp, though they remained in custody.

In the research supplied by Willis, the story of some prisoners begins with the loss of U-39 and U-27 in September 1939, during the opening weeks of the Second World War.

Her account describes U-39 attacking the British aircraft carrier HMS Ark Royal on Sept. 14. The submarine’s torpedoes failed, and escorting British destroyers responded with depth charges. The damaged submarine surfaced and its crew abandoned ship.

All 44 crew members survived and became prisoners, according to the account. Six days later, U-27 was sunk west of Scotland. Its 38 crew members also survived and were taken prisoner.

Willis traces members of the crews to Lethbridge and later to the northern lumber camps. Their capture and their arrival in the forests were separate events, years apart.

Horst Seifert, a former prisoner whose recollections appear in the community history book Echoes Along the Athabasca River, placed the departure of the two crews from Lethbridge in December 1943. Willis cites his account as a key source for the Fawcett Lake story.

Seifert said the men volunteered to work at camps operated by Chisholm Sawmills. The move brought sailors into a setting far removed from their naval service: logging operations, winter roads and a lake where work would eventually follow the shoreline.

Not every prisoner at the northern camps came from those first two submarine crews. As Willis gathered more accounts, the picture became broader, including air force personnel and men captured later in the war.

Seifert’s recollection of the trip north begins with a meeting in Edmonton. There, he said, the prisoners were met by Mr. McMillan, the president of Chisholm Sawmills, before continuing by train.

Some members of the U-27 crew got off at Chisholm. The others travelled on to Smith, where they left the train and crossed the frozen Athabasca River on foot to reach trucks bound for Fawcett Lake. They arrived at the logging camp at 2 a.m. Albert Casavant, the camp boss, had food waiting.

In Seifert’s account, Casavant described it as a “little snack,” apologized that it was not much and promised a proper breakfast at 6:15 a.m.

The meal made an impression. What Casavant considered a snack was more substantial than the prisoners expected. Some were eager to get up a few hours later simply to see what breakfast would bring.

The episode is a small one in the larger history of the war, but it helps explain why Seifert remembered the camp through particular people and encounters, rather than only through confinement.

Food, work and shelter shaped daily life. So did the attitudes of the people the prisoners met. In Willis’s research, Casavant’s welcome stands as an early example of hospitality that would appear again in other recollections.

According to Seifert’s account, the prisoners remained at Fawcett Lake for about two and a half years. Their working arrangement called for 10-hour days, six days a week, with 50 cents in store credit for each day worked. Room, board and clothing were included.

Seifert regarded the logging camp as a better option than Lethbridge. That did not make it freedom. The work was demanding, the hours were long and the men were still prisoners.

During winter, they lived at the sawmill camp on the west shore. Over time, prisoners took on duties beyond logging, including work as a diesel mechanic, blacksmith, boat builder and cook, according to the recollections Willis gathered.

In summer, their accommodation took an unusual form. A camp built on rafts could be moved along the lake as logging operations advanced eastward.

Willis initially thought the floating camp was chiefly a security measure. Later information suggested practical reasons mattered too: moving accommodation with the work and getting some relief from mosquitoes.

A family story shared with Willis describes one prisoner swimming to and from the floating camp every morning. His name was not remembered.

The camp’s movement also connected the prisoners’ living arrangements directly to the lumber operation. Their skills helped keep the work going, whether they were cutting timber, maintaining machinery or preparing meals.

Willis’s description of the shoreline records evidence of that industry: a sawdust pile, concrete supports, cable caught in a willow and metal remnants near the water.

She also records the loss of a building in a 2014 fire. Her understanding was that it had served as the mill office.

Another of Seifert’s stories began with a serious logging injury. In the account Willis cites, he was badly cut in an accident involving a running chainsaw and had to be taken to Smith for treatment.

Getting there was difficult.

After he reached the mill camp, an open truck carried him toward the Athabasca River. High water had stopped the ferry, blocking the route. Those helping him crossed the Lesser Slave River by rowboat to reach the railway. Gunnar Wahlstrom went ahead into Smith and obtained a railway handcar to bring the injured man across the bridge.

A nurse in Smith stitched the wound. With the river still too high for the return trip, Seifert and another prisoner remained in the community for a week. During that stay, Seifert watched a baseball game from the steps of Duncan’s Cabins. His account describes players who included a member of the Veterans Guard, his German companion, Americans, Métis people and a black truck driver.

What stayed with him was the contrast. Overseas, people were fighting and dying in a war that divided nations. In Smith, people with different backgrounds were sharing a ball game.

For a man far from home, that scene became part of how he remembered northern Alberta. The effort to get him medical help and the game he watched afterwards both appear in the account he left behind.

Art Scheffler’s story adds another perspective. Willis found his account in Hardships and Happiness: Fawcett and Surrounding Districts, a community history that records his experiences before and after captivity.

Before the war, Scheffler learned the butchering trade and worked as a cook’s apprentice aboard the cruise ship Neptunia. He joined the Luftwaffe, Germany’s air force, in 1939. According to his recollections, he was shot down in Egypt, taken prisoner and treated in hospitals in Africa before being sent to Canada. He spent time at Ozada, near Kananaskis, then moved to Lethbridge.

At the end of 1943, he volunteered for a labour project and went to the Chisholm sawmills. His account describes a group of 25 air force men and 20 men from U-boats. That detail helped Willis reconsider an earlier assumption that the prisoners at Chisholm and Fawcett Lake were all from U-27 and U-39.

Scheffler recalled friendly relations with the people around the camp.

“We got along well with everybody and sometimes had more rifles than the veteran guards, who were assigned to watch us,” he said in the published account.

It is a striking recollection, but one man’s description should not be treated as a complete picture of security arrangements or the experience of every prisoner. Its value lies in what Scheffler remembered about his own time there.

Willis later received identifications connecting other prisoners to submarines lost later in the war. Her research names Karl Heinz Bluhm as a member of U-615’s crew and Franz Shrodl as a member of U-93’s crew.

Some of the most personal evidence in Willis’s research comes from families who lived near Fawcett Lake. A photograph shared by Faye Roe Eyford through her daughter, Connie Eyford Fritz, shows two prisoners with members of the Roe family. Willis’s account identifies the men by their first names, Eric and August. One is holding a child.

The image preserves a connection that an official list of prisoners might not explain. It places the men among local people and records a moment of familiarity beyond their work in the camp.

Willis also heard from people whose relatives received handmade gifts. Roe Eyford recalled receiving a “radio-like box” made by Bluhm.

A gift can survive long after the circumstances surrounding it become difficult to reconstruct. In this case, the box provides a tangible link between a named prisoner and a local family.

Seifert and Scheffler both returned to Canada after the war.

Other stories are less complete. Willis has gathered recollections that require further checking, and the names of some men remain unknown. Those gaps are part of the work, not details to be filled with assumptions.

Her questions extend beyond Fawcett Lake and Chisholm. She has received information about other camps, including one near Faust on the south shore of Lesser Slave Lake, and wants to learn how many former prisoners eventually returned to Canada.

For now, the northern camps offer a local view of a much larger history. Men captured overseas came to Lethbridge as prisoners, then some travelled north to work in forests near communities whose residents were living through the same war from a different position.

At Fawcett Lake, the industrial remnants mark where that history happened. The accounts Willis has collected help explain who was there and why their time in northern Alberta continued to matter long after the war.

Sara Driedger

South Peace News