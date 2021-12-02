Get into shape at High Prairie Fitness

High Prairie Fitness opened as a partnership with the new Pharmasave store. Left-right, are owner Suraj Patel and fitness facilitator Bjork Vink- Halldorson.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A new gym in High Prairie offers a variety of options to help people get fit and stay in shape.

High Prairie Fitness opened Nov. 9 next door to Pharmasave on 52 Ave.

Pharmasave owner Suraj Patel bought the former Bliss Gym.

“We decided to get some new equipment and give the gym a modernized look with a new name,” Patel says.

Since we believe High Prairie is our new home, we decided to give the name High Prairie Fitness.”

Fitness facilitator Bjork Vink-Halldorson is ready to assist.

“Bjork helps with membership enrolment, make sure that the facility stays clean all the time, and brings members’ concerns to the owner,” Patel says.

“Our facility is big, bright, open and has nice equipment.”

The gym has a wide range of cardio equipment which includes four treadmills, two ellip- ticals, one ascent trainer, one climb mill and stairs, two spin bikes and some strength equipment with a unique Matrix glute trainer, he says.

Membership offers free access to the facility 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We have a card key system,” Patel says.

“Members scan their card to get into the gym.”

Patel plans to add fitness and training classes led by an instructor.

Gym members can also get special products at Pharmasave to help with their workout.

“We carry pre-workout and post-workout supplements, protein bars, high-protein Ensure drinks, energy drinks and water,” says Patel, the store pharmacist, who is certified to provide emergency First- Aid and CPR.

His is also a prescribing authority to support gym members in case they get injured while working out, such as muscle strain and pain.

People may buy a membership at Pharma- save during business hours by using etransfer at the debit machine.

They may also send an email to highprairie [email protected] with their name.

“We can send membership and waiver forms online,” Patel says.

“Once they fill out the forms, they need to provide their proof of COVID-19 vaccination and valid photo identification before they pay their membership.”

He is committed to the community.

“We hired all local people for the renovations for both Pharmasave and the gym,” Patel says.

“We do believe in supporting local people and we are willing to provide all the services and products that our community requires at reasonable rates.

“We are highly motivated to expand our services for the gym and pharmacy to our community in the near future,” he adds.