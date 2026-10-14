Sorting by

×

Gift card program helps needy in Nampa, Northern Sunrise County

by | Oct 14, 2026 | News

Nampa/ Northern Sunrise County Community Services is now welcoming donations for its Season of Giving Christmas Gift Card Program.

“The Christmas season can be financially challenging for some individuals and families in our communities,” explains FCSS director of community services Amber Houle.

“Each year, FCSS coordinates the Christmas Gift Card Program to help connect community generosity with those who may need a little extra support during the holiday season.”

Houle says while FCSS facilitates the program, it does not provide financial assistance directly.

“The program is made possible entirely through donations from generous individuals, businesses, organizations, and community groups,” Houle says.

“All donated funds are used to purchase gift cards, which are then distributed confidentially to eligible residents who have registered for the program,” she adds.

“This initiative reflects the caring spirit of our region, helping neighbours support neighbours and ensuring that more families and individuals can enjoy a brighter Christmas season.”

Houle says those who would like to apply for some extra help must be a resident of Northern Sunrise County or the Village of Nampa. She says to visit or call your local Nampa/Northern Sunrise County FCSS office to nominate others or to find out how you can benefit from its confidential Christmas Program.

“The Christmas Gift Card Program benefits our community by providing confidential support to individuals and families who may be experiencing financial challenges during the holiday season,” Houle says.

“The program helps reduce stress and ensures recipients can purchase food, gifts, clothing, or other necessities based on their family’s unique needs.

“The program also strengthens community connections by giving residents, businesses, organizations, and community groups an opportunity to help their neighbors in a meaningful way.”

All financial donations are welcomed, as well as Co-op Gift Cards in denominations of $25, $50, or $100.

Houle says one story that struck heartstrings was of a senior woman who was nominated to receive assistance through the Christmas Gift Card Program.

“At the time, she was struggling financially and finding it difficult to pay her monthly bills and put food on the table, but she had no knowledge of the program and did not know that someone had nominated her,” says Houle, adding the woman was a client of hers and she called shortly after receiving the gift card.

“Through tears, she shared that someone had gifted her money, and for the first time in a long while, she would be able to enjoy a traditional Christmas dinner with her family.”

Houle explains the following year, she discovered the assistance had come through its Christmas Gift Card Program.

“Two years later, her financial situation had improved, and she made the decision to give back by becoming a donor herself,” Houle says.

“She wanted other individuals and families to experience the same kindness, and joy that she had received. It is not just about providing financial assistance. It is about reminding people that their community cares and creating hope during difficult times.”

The Christmas Gift Card Program is now accepting donations and registrations for the 2026 holiday season. Community members who would like to donate, nominate someone, or register for assistance are encouraged to contact their local Nampa/Northern Sunrise County FCSS office.

To ensure gift cards can be purchased and distributed before Christmas, all donations and registrations must be received by Dec. 4. Gift cards are distributed to registered individuals and families during the week of Dec. 7. Gift cards are mailed in Christmas cards and are expected to be received by recipients on or before Dec. 11.

“The amount each individual or family receives depends on the total amount of donations received and the number of people registered for the program,” explains Houle.

“As the program is fully funded through community donations, the value of the gift cards distributed varies from year to year.”

Houle adds that priority is given to individuals with annual incomes of $35,000 or less, couples with annual incomes of $45,000 or less, and families with annual household incomes of $75,000 or less.

“At the same time, FCSS recognizes that financial circumstances are not always reflected by income alone,” Houle says.

Unexpected expenses, health issues, job loss, family changes, and other life circumstances can create financial hardship, even when a household’s income appears to exceed the guidelines. For this reason, all registered individuals will be contacted by FCSS staff to discuss their unique situation.”

Applications are reviewed on a case-by-case basis to ensure the program supports those who are experiencing genuine financial challenges during the Christmas season. All information is kept confidential, and every effort is made to distribute donations fairly based on community need and the funds available through the generosity of local donors.

“Showing kindness to people who are facing challenges helps build stronger, more caring communities,” concludes Houle.

“Everyone experiences difficult times differently, and a simple act of generosity can reduce stress, restore hope, and remind someone that they are not alone.”

If you would like to make a donation or nominate someone to receive the assistance, please phone (780) 625-3287.

Emily Plihal
Local Journalism
Initiative Reporter

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Alberta Wide Blanket Classified Ads – Reaching over 64 Newspapers in Print and Online.

COIN SHOW October 17&18

EDMONTON COIN SHOW - October 17 & 18, 2026. Saturday 10 am - 4:30 pm; Sunday 10 am - 3 pm. Lions Centre 11113 ...More

INTEGRITY POST FRAME BUILDINGS

INTEGRITY POST FRAME BUILDINGS since 2008 BUILT WITH CONCRETE POSTS. Barns, Shops, Riding Arenas, Machine Sheds and more, sales@integritybuilt.com 1-866-974-7678 www.integritybuilt.com. Ad Category: Buildings ...More

Vacation Villa on OSOYOOS Lakeshore

OSOYOOS LAKESHORE VILLA: Executive villa in Osoyoos, BC, breathtaking lake views, just 3 minutes from town. Vacation in Canada's warmest destination. Or warmer weather, ...More

Auctions: Firearms wanted

FIREARMS WANTED FOR OUR 2026 AUCTION PROGRAM: Firearms, Ammunition, Accessories, or Militaria. Collections, Estates or single items. For Auction, or Possible Purchase: Contact us: ...More

PRIVATE MORTGAGE LENDER

All real estate types considered. No credit checks done. Deal direct with lender and get quick approval. 403-543-0927; www.firstandsecondmortgages.ca. Ad Category: Services ...More

Click Here For All Blanket Classifieds and Value Ads

Click Here to Learn How Your Business Can Reach Albertans at Super Low Cost

AWNA – Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association – Your Trusted Service Provider

Alberta Wide Value Ads – Reaching over 1,000,000 Views Weekly in Print and Online.

White Spruce Shelterbelt Trees
White Spruce Shelterbelt Trees

WINDBREAK PROTECTION FOR YOUR ACREAGE White Spruce Shelterbelt Trees – Supplied & Planted Book Now for Fall Planting. $79/tree supplied and planted • 30 ...More

WANTED: COIN COLLECTIONS. PAYING CASH!
WANTED: COIN COLLECTIONS. PAYING CASH!

Cash for CoinsWANTED Royal Canadian Mint coins, Franklin Mint, US Mint, world sets etc , collector ’s coins,numismatics , Olympic coins, old coins, old ...More

We Buy Gold!
We Buy Gold!

Gold Jewelry, Gold Chains, Rings, Bangles, Coins, Scrap Gold, Dental Gold.We come to the privacy of your home. No Obligation! Call Joy or Ted ...More

Cash Paid for gold & silver
Cash Paid for gold & silver

I PAY CA$H!! FOR ALL GOLD & SILVER COINS, JEWELRY, BARS, INGOTS, NUGGETS, GOLD Dust, Dental Gold, Bullion, Sterling Silverware, plus anything made of ...More

Click Here to Learn How Your Business Can Reach Albertans at Super Low Cost

Community News From Across Alberta and of Interest to Albertans

Most Albertans aren’t aware of other nine ballot questions in October, says Alberta political scientist
Most Albertans aren’t aware of other nine ballot questions in October, says Alberta political scientist

Supporters of Alberta independence protest outside of the public library in Airdrie on Feb. 26, 2026. Photo Credit: Tim Kalinowski A University of Alberta political science professor says the research into Alberta’s secession movement goes back a few years. Jared Wesley says things date back to 2019, the year the Trudeau Liberal government lost its […] ...More

MD Opportunity pauses $1.08-million fire truck, council briefs

The Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 council paused a $1.08-million purchase of two new rapid response fire trucks, opting to delay the order until it can determine the exact financial penalties of cancelling the contract. During a Sept. 28 meeting in Red Earth Creek, the planned purchase of the heavy-duty vehicles became the centre […] ...More

Drayton Valley Tourism centre a success

Now that September has passed, the new visitor centre at the Drayton Valley Museum has also wound up for the season. As this was the first year the visitor centre was in place, Sandra Blades, the chair of the Drayton Valley Historical Society, and Ryan Fynn, the chair of the Drayton Valley Hospitality and Tourism […] ...More

Strathmore tax arrears auction set for Oct. 15

Residents will have an opportunity to bid on properties with unpaid taxes, but potential buyers should understand the process before taking part. The Town of Strathmore is preparing to hold a public tax arrears auction on Thursday, Oct. 15, giving interested buyers an opportunity to purchase properties whose owners have fallen behind on their property […] ...More

Wheatland County prepares for move to Calgary 9-1-1

Wheatland County residents shouldn’t notice much of a difference when they call 911 later this year, despite a significant change happening behind the scenes. The county is preparing to move its 911 call answering and fire dispatch services to Calgary 9-1-1, with the transition currently targeted for Dec. 8. For residents, however, the process of […] ...More

Replacement building on the way for Clairmont Food Bank
Replacement building on the way for Clairmont Food Bank

After exploring options to lease a similar space, or move altogether, County of Grande Prairie councillors decided to instead replace the portable office building used by the Clairmont Food Bank and keep it at the same location. The new portable will cost $142,677 and will come from the county’s facilities rehabilitation reserve. – Chris Zwick, […] ...More

Grande Prairie County approves 10-year recreation plan

The J.D.A. County Sportsplex is just one of the many examples of the excellent recreation sites in the County of Grande Prairie. Chris Zwick, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The County of Grande Prairie already gets good grades in its ample recreational opportunities but a new strategic plan for recreation will provide decision-makers with an evidence-based […] ...More

Citizenship, services and immigration on referendum
Citizenship, services and immigration on referendum

Referendum Day is just over a week away, with select advanced voting locations open from 9 am to 8 pm Oct. 13-17. Be sure to check your voter card or with Elections Alberta for exact locations. (Elections Alberta photo) It’s just around the corner now. The countdown to the Oct. 19 referendum is entering single […] ...More

Click Here For More Community News From Across Alberta at albertachat.com

Want More? Click Here For Even More! Community News From Across Alberta


Environment Canada Forecast

Alberta 511 Road Reports

Alberta Wildfire Status Map

REGIONAL EPAPER
THIS WEEK'S EDITION

Under Construction! - LOGIN OR SIGNUP HERE FOR CURRENT EDITION
CLICK HERE TO SEE FREE TRIAL

October 7, 2026

Recent Comments

Your Thoughts Are Welcome

Comments for particular stories should go on the comment section below that story. General comments submit HERE

—— MOST READ STORIES – PAST 14 DAYS ——

CANADA WIDE COMMUNTY NEWS

Four candidates, four visions: How Mississauga’s mayoral hopefuls would tackle affordability, housing, crime and transit

With the increased powers mayors across Ontario hold, the decision to elect a new one carries immense weight for each of Mississauga’s 800,000-plus residents. Mississauga’s next mayor will inherit a city at a crossroads, where [... Read More ]

Tapping into ‘huge’ opportunity in forestry

The Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre Boreal Springboard programs received a $1.5-million boost from the Ontario government on Thursday. A collaboration between the Innovation Centre, the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC), the Centre for [... Read More ]

Canada eases study rule for temporary workers, but it’s not enough to expand professional workforce: Experts

Continuing Care students at Nova Scotia Community College develop practical skills for careers in healthcare. Dayo Ojerinde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Temporary workers pursuing some health care careers in Canada could benefit from new flexibility [... Read More ]

Mayors oppose Oka mining project

St. Lawrence Columbium Mine in 1976, the year it closed. Courtesy Government of Quebec After speaking out against Nio Strategic Metals’ push for a new niobium mine in Oka, mayor Patrick Hardy has been joined [... Read More ]

Education officials questioned over N.B.’s poor student test scores

New Brunswick education officials say they are making improvements to ensure students can read and write better, but opposition politicians remain skeptical enough is being done to turn around abysmal test scores. The two deputy [... Read More ]

Yellowknife student to testify in landmark climate case

A Yellowknife 20-year-old is among 15 plaintiffs heading to court this month in a case arguing Ottawa violated young Canadians’ charter rights by failing to adequately address climate change. Kira Young is a third-year student [... Read More ]

Lovatt Urges Ontario to Lower the Bar for Removing Councillors Over Serious Misconduct

Mayor Lovatt is urging Ontario to replace a proposed unanimous Council vote with a two-thirds majority for removing councillors found responsible for serious misconduct. Randy Barba | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Bullet Point News Stouffville [... Read More ]

Pesticide present in Oka water

Oka has ordered water tests after it was named as one of seven cities with elevated levels of a byproduct of s-metolachlor, a common herbicide, in a sample of its drinking water, according to a [... Read More ]

Resort owner blames government incompetence for wildfire destruction

KAKABEKA FALLS — Dozens of people with camps in Cushing Lake Resort heard the news straight from resort co-owner Dale Wirta: Cushing Lake operations will pause all next year to rebuild from the past summer’s [... Read More ]

‘No one is above law’: RCMP probe into Ford’s Greenbelt scandal reaches 3-year mark

October 10 marks three years since the RCMP launched a criminal investigation into the Doug Ford PC government’s decision to swap thousands of acres of protected Greenbelt land to spur new housing development. It’s not [... Read More ]

FBI court filing details how Bellingham man coached Tumbler Ridge shooter

A Discord chat with photos between Van Rootselaar and Bryant dated Dec. 12, 2025. , Local Journalism Initiative Reporter According to a recent FBI court filing, James Cody Bryant, a 30-year-old living in Bellingham, Washington, [... Read More ]