Gift card program helps needy in Nampa, Northern Sunrise County

Nampa/ Northern Sunrise County Community Services is now welcoming donations for its Season of Giving Christmas Gift Card Program.

“The Christmas season can be financially challenging for some individuals and families in our communities,” explains FCSS director of community services Amber Houle.

“Each year, FCSS coordinates the Christmas Gift Card Program to help connect community generosity with those who may need a little extra support during the holiday season.”

Houle says while FCSS facilitates the program, it does not provide financial assistance directly.

“The program is made possible entirely through donations from generous individuals, businesses, organizations, and community groups,” Houle says.

“All donated funds are used to purchase gift cards, which are then distributed confidentially to eligible residents who have registered for the program,” she adds.

“This initiative reflects the caring spirit of our region, helping neighbours support neighbours and ensuring that more families and individuals can enjoy a brighter Christmas season.”

Houle says those who would like to apply for some extra help must be a resident of Northern Sunrise County or the Village of Nampa. She says to visit or call your local Nampa/Northern Sunrise County FCSS office to nominate others or to find out how you can benefit from its confidential Christmas Program.

“The Christmas Gift Card Program benefits our community by providing confidential support to individuals and families who may be experiencing financial challenges during the holiday season,” Houle says.

“The program helps reduce stress and ensures recipients can purchase food, gifts, clothing, or other necessities based on their family’s unique needs.

“The program also strengthens community connections by giving residents, businesses, organizations, and community groups an opportunity to help their neighbors in a meaningful way.”

All financial donations are welcomed, as well as Co-op Gift Cards in denominations of $25, $50, or $100.

Houle says one story that struck heartstrings was of a senior woman who was nominated to receive assistance through the Christmas Gift Card Program.

“At the time, she was struggling financially and finding it difficult to pay her monthly bills and put food on the table, but she had no knowledge of the program and did not know that someone had nominated her,” says Houle, adding the woman was a client of hers and she called shortly after receiving the gift card.

“Through tears, she shared that someone had gifted her money, and for the first time in a long while, she would be able to enjoy a traditional Christmas dinner with her family.”

Houle explains the following year, she discovered the assistance had come through its Christmas Gift Card Program.

“Two years later, her financial situation had improved, and she made the decision to give back by becoming a donor herself,” Houle says.

“She wanted other individuals and families to experience the same kindness, and joy that she had received. It is not just about providing financial assistance. It is about reminding people that their community cares and creating hope during difficult times.”

The Christmas Gift Card Program is now accepting donations and registrations for the 2026 holiday season. Community members who would like to donate, nominate someone, or register for assistance are encouraged to contact their local Nampa/Northern Sunrise County FCSS office.

To ensure gift cards can be purchased and distributed before Christmas, all donations and registrations must be received by Dec. 4. Gift cards are distributed to registered individuals and families during the week of Dec. 7. Gift cards are mailed in Christmas cards and are expected to be received by recipients on or before Dec. 11.

“The amount each individual or family receives depends on the total amount of donations received and the number of people registered for the program,” explains Houle.

“As the program is fully funded through community donations, the value of the gift cards distributed varies from year to year.”

Houle adds that priority is given to individuals with annual incomes of $35,000 or less, couples with annual incomes of $45,000 or less, and families with annual household incomes of $75,000 or less.

“At the same time, FCSS recognizes that financial circumstances are not always reflected by income alone,” Houle says.

Unexpected expenses, health issues, job loss, family changes, and other life circumstances can create financial hardship, even when a household’s income appears to exceed the guidelines. For this reason, all registered individuals will be contacted by FCSS staff to discuss their unique situation.”

Applications are reviewed on a case-by-case basis to ensure the program supports those who are experiencing genuine financial challenges during the Christmas season. All information is kept confidential, and every effort is made to distribute donations fairly based on community need and the funds available through the generosity of local donors.

“Showing kindness to people who are facing challenges helps build stronger, more caring communities,” concludes Houle.

“Everyone experiences difficult times differently, and a simple act of generosity can reduce stress, restore hope, and remind someone that they are not alone.”

If you would like to make a donation or nominate someone to receive the assistance, please phone (780) 625-3287.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter