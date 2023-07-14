Giroux awarded Lesser Slave Watershed Council bursary July 14, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Ayla Giroux, centre, was awarded the Lesser Slave Watershed Council’s third annual, 2023 Elliott & Rosche Memorial Bursary June 22. Above, Giroux receives the $1,000 bursary from LSWC executive director Meghan Payne, left, and LSWC coordinator Kate Lovsin. Giroux, a long-time resident of the watershed region, is attending her first year of post-secondary at the University of Alberta, pursuing a degree in Conservation Biology. LSWC thanks all applicants and wishes Giroux the best of luck in her studies. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Griffin named new St. Andrew’s principal 88 potential graves found at Joussard school site Daycare approaches Northern Sunrise for financial help Nothing’s going to stop him now!