Girouxville adopts airport bylaw

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A story about the Village of Girouxville council that appeared in the South Peace News on Sept. 28 stated an error.

Correctly, the story should state:

At its monthly meeting Sept. 14, council gave second and final readings to a bylaw to renew a joint agreement to operate Donnelly Airport under the Smoky River Regional Airport Board.

The story incorrectly stated council only gave first reading.

The M.D. of Smoky River, Village of Donnelly, Town of Falher and Town of McLennan must also approve the agreement before it takes effect.

The agreement proposes that the M.D. of Smoky River remain the managing municipality.

