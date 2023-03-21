Girouxville & area residents asked to use more discretion when recycling

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Village of Girouxville is asking residents and visitors to the community to pay a little more attention to how they’re using the recycling bins, located west of the municipal office just off Main Street.

CAO Estelle Girard explains the bins have been misused in recent months, and the Village is asking people to take heed to what they’re throwing in to ensure there’s space for others to recycle.

“Our bins are emptied once a month,” says Girard.

“The recycling bins are very well used so we need to be cautious about how we’re using them so that they’re not overflowing before the truck comes to empty them.”

Village council is asking all users to ensure they are using some decorum when using them so there’s room for everyone to recycle their items. Unfortunately, she says people have been putting many items in the receptacles that do not belong.

Village employees have noted some people are now putting their garbage and plastic bags into the bins.

“Any contaminated items disposed in the recycling bins can get on the items meant for recycling,” says Girard.

“If contaminated, it is not recyclable,” she adds.

She also asks users to ensure they throw their items as far to the back of the bins as possible. There are only openings on one side of the bins and if everyone puts their recycling at the front, the bins appear fuller quicker than they are.

“Please also do not open the top lids to put your recycling into the bins,” says Girard.

“Unfortunately, people have been doing this, and then it snows and covers everything in moisture, and it is unsafe.”

The Village also asks that individuals ensure all cardboard items are flattened to allow plenty of room for everyone else to recycle.

The Prairie Disposal bins accept paper, flattened cardboard boxes, metal cans, and hard plastic items.