Girouxville council grants Mayor Dion leave of absence

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Mayor Alain Dion was granted a leave of absence effective Sept. 14.

However, the date of his return is not currently known, CAO Estelle Girard says.

The decision was reached at the council meeting Sept. 14.

Deputy mayor Joseph Zbed became acting mayor and will serve until the organizational meeting scheduled for Oct. 12.

Council members are paid an honourarium for attending meetings only.

Girouxville council operates with one mayor and four councillors.

ATCO franchise fee frozen

Village of Girouxville council has frozen franchise fees for ATCO Electric and ATCO Gas for one more year.

Council approved a motion to maintain the 2022 ATCO Electric franchise fee of six per cent for 2023.

The electric franchise fee is projected to generate about $17,619.48 for Girouxville in 2022 and $17,002.80 in 2023, according to ATCO Electric, village CAO Estelle Girard says.

Council further passed a motion to maintain the ATCO Gas franchise 2022 fee of 26 per cent in 2023.

ATCO projects the gas franchise fee will generate about $30,820.14 in 2022 and $29,608.80 in 2023, Girard says.

She says she is not sure why revenue is predicted to decrease in 2023.

A franchise fee is a fee paid by ATCO to do business and for infrastructure in a municipality.

In turn, ATCO recoups the fees on the monthly service bills to its customers.

Council supports airport agreement

Council gave first reading to a bylaw to renew a joint agreement to operate Donnelly Airport under the Smoky River Regional Airport Board.

The M.D. of Smoky River, the Village of Donnelly, the Town of Falher and the Town of McLennan must also approved the agreement before is takes effect.

The agreement proposes that the M.D. of Smoky River remain the managing municipality.