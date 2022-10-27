Girouxville councillor resigns

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Village of Girouxville voters may be voting in a byelection in December to fill a seat vacated by a resignation.

At its monthly meeting Oct. 12, council accepted the resignation of Kelly Elliott effective Sept. 16.

“She moved out of the community,” says CAO Estelle Girard.

Elliott served on council since October 2017 when she was acclaimed, Girard says. Elliott also returned to council by acclamation in the 2021 municipal election.

Nomination papers must be filed at the village office on nomination day Nov. 14 by noon.

If more than one nomination is filed, a byelection will be held Dec. 12.

Nomination packages are available at the village office.

Council appointed Girard as the returning officer and Lorraine Willier as substitute returning officer.

The resignation leaves village council two members short, with one mayor and two councillors. Council is authorized to have five members, which includes the mayor elected by council.

At its regular meeting Sept. 14, council granted Mayor Alain Dion a leave of absence. The date of his return was unknown at that time and remains unknown, Girard says.