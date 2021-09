Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Vandals are on the loose again in High Prairie.

On the night of Sept. 10 or early morning hours of Sept. 11, two sheriff’s vehicles were spray-painted while parked on the west side of the High Prairie courthouse.

On the night of Sept. 11 or early morning hours of Sept. 12, the front door window at Glamour & Gear in High Prairie was smashed.

High Prairie RCMP are investigating both incidents.