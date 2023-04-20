Glenmary Band excels at North Peace Music Festival

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

To say it was a successful weekend might be putting it mildly!

The Peace River Glenmary High School junior and senior bands earned high scores for their efforts at the North Peace Music Festival.

The junior band received a mark of Superior (90 per cent) while the senior band earned a score of Distinction (85 per cent). Glenmary hosted the band portion of the festival.

“Both bands performed two selections that they started working on in February,” says Music teacher Brock Whalen.

“The students practiced many hours and worked so hard for this and I couldn’t be prouder of everyone.”

Two students were also recommended for provincials in May and June.

“Glenmary has always had a great reputation as a school for performing arts,” says principal Victoria Cornick. “I am excited to see what our students accomplish at provincial, as well as other music festivals.”

The junior and senior bands will continue to practice before heading to the Moose Jaw Band and Choral May 15-18.

Following are some results: