Glenmary graduating class celebrates

Graduates toss their caps during the ceremonies to celebrate the milestone of graduating from high school.

Richard Froese

SSouth Peace News

Accomplishing a major milestone, 63 graduating students of Glenmary School in Peace River were honoured at commencement ceremonies June 3.

The End of an Era was the theme for the celebration.

Glenmary principal Victoria Cornick congratulated the graduates for reaching an important part in their lives.

“This is a momentous occasion, a time to celebrate your hard work, dedication and perseverance,” Cornick says.

“Throughout your time here. . .you have discovered your passions, explored new ideas and made lifelong friendships.

“You have grown in ways that you may not have thought possible and you have emerged as confident, resilient young adults.”

She also encouraged the graduates as they move on in their lives.

“As you prepare to leave Glenmary School, please remember that you carry with you the knowledge and skills you have gained over the years,” Cornick says.

“They will serve you well as you navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

She is optimistic the graduates will have much to offer.

“Whether you are heading off to post-secondary, entering the workforce or pursuing other paths, I have no doubt that you will make a positive impact on this world,” Cornick says.

Graduates were congratulated by Supt. Betty Turpin of Holy Family Catholic Regional Division on behalf of the school division. She encouraged graduates with words of advice.

“Volunteer – any opportunity, use your gifts and talents and give back to the community,” Turpin says.

“Take care of the environment – our planet needs champions.

“The smallest of things can make the biggest of differences.”

She inspired graduates to pray often.

“So in happy moments, praise God; difficult moments, seek God; quiet moments, worship God; painful moments, trust God, and in every moment, thank God.”

Class representatives Noah Hill and Jadyn Wald spoke on behalf of the graduates. They thanked their teachers, parents, families, friends and others who supported and motivated them along the way.

Countless memories by the graduates are valued and long-lasting, Wald says.

“Throughout our years in school, we have faced countless challenges, from diploma exams looming over our heads to a championship final games in our sports,” Wald says.

“However, we always persevered.

“Our companionship helped us to succeed and in turn, we became closer with each other.

“Instead of being a bunch of individuals in a class, we became friends and gained memories that will last a lifetime.”

Hill looked to the future.

“As we graduate, like our slogan says, we are at the end of our high school era,” Hill says.

“When there is an end to an era, there is also a beginning to a new one.

“As we begin this new era in our lives, we all have the power to forge our own paths.”

He, too, is optimistic about the potential of the graduates.

“Even though we are leaving the familiarity of pulling up to Glenmary every day, I know we will achieve great things,” Hill says.

Glenmary teacher Brooks MacDonald further inspired the graduates as their guest speaker. He reminded them to take lessons learned into their future endeavours.

“Embrace the inevitable challenges that lie ahead with the same courage and determination that brought you here today,” MacDonald says.

“And always remember that education is a lifelong pursuit, for knowledge knows no boundaries.”

He inspired the graduates while ending his speech.

“May your journey be filled with adventure, fulfillment and endless opportunities for growth,” MacDonald says.

“And always remember, you are, and you will continue to be, remarkable individuals capable of achieving greatness.”