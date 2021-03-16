Glimmer of hope arises for Red Wings to continue season

The High Prairie Red Wings have been practising at the Sports Palace since Feb. 8 as skating activities were permitted with a maximum of 10 skaters under COVID-19 restrictions. Soon the team could be without a home if the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League is allowed to resume the season. However, the Town of High Prairie plans to take out the ice at the end of March.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings may still get an opportunity to resume their junior hockey season as more COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.



Good news may come March 22 for the Red Wings and other teams in the West Division of the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League.



“We’re waiting for March 22 when the government will give an update on restrictions,” West Division expansion director Derek Prue says.



As the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths decline, he is optimistic the season can resume.



“Step 3 will allow us to play and have spectators,” Prue says.



He has been working for several weeks with Alberta Health Services and the provincial government on the league’s application for an exemption to resume the season.



“It all depends on how they roll out the next step,” Prue says.



The Red Wings continue to persuade the Town of High Prairie to maintain the ice at the Sports Palace for the next few months, he adds.



Meanwhile, the Red Wings continue to practise with a maximum of 10 skaters under allowed to resume Feb. 8.



The Red Wings have played 10 games in a 42-game regular season.



Prue says if the season is allowed to resume, the league plans to play into June.



However, if the teams are permitted to play in the coming weeks, the Red Wings may be homeless.



The Town of High Prairie announced it plans to take the ice out of the Sports Palace at the end of March as it does every year during hockey season.



Mayor Brian Panasiuk says in an e-mail Feb. 24 that it becomes costly to maintain the ice in warmer months.



Both councils of High Prairie and Big Lakes County would be required to approve more funding to extend the winter season in the arena.