GMHL unveils final national tournament

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings will set their eyes on a new Canadian junior hockey championship next season.



The Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League plans to host its first national championship tournament March 31 to April 3, 2022 in Temiscaming, Quebec.



Preliminary plans for the tournament were announced on the GMHL website April 6.



The tournament will also feature the champions of the West Division in Alberta, the North Division and the South Division in Ontario and Quebec.



West Division expansion director Derek Prue welcomes the opportunity for the four Alberta teams in the division that started play in October 2019.



“We’re really excited about having a national championship tournament,” Prue says.



“Following that, a team in the West Division will have the opportunity to host the tournament.”



He says the GMHL wants to build the event into the same profile as the RBC Cup, the top national junior A hockey championship trophy that has been contested for more than 40 years.



The RBC Cup is the ultimate goal for teams in the Alberta Junior Hockey League and other provincial leagues across Canada.



Operating for 16 years, the GMHL develops players ages 18-21.



“This is the natural next step in the evolution of the GMHL,” league president Bob Russell says.



“We have become a truly national league and to enhance the players’ experience and increase the exposure of our program, we are excited to unify our teams with a national championship.”



Russell explains that the event will connect the three divisions, which throughout the regular season, play within their own group.



After round-robin play, the top two seeds would play in a one-game final.



“The Temiscaming Titans are proud to host this national event, a first for our League,” said Pascal Labranche, owner and president of the Temiscaming Titans.



“We look forward to welcoming the best teams from the GMHL to Temiscaming.”