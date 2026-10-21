Goblin’ & Go designed to make your Halloween easy

If you are taking your children out trick-or-treating in St. Isidore and don’t want to stress about cooking supper before, Nampa/ Northern Sunrise Family and Community Support Services has you covered!

The team has organized Halloween Goblin’ & Go on Oct. 31 from 5-6 p.m. to help provide a quick meal to families heading out to enjoy Halloween festivities.

“We wanted to provide a place where families can come and eat before they go out trick-or-treating,” says community programmer Melanie Lavoie.

“FCSS hosts this as part of our community’s tradition to offer a quick bite to eat when Halloween is during the week.”

The meal will be held at the St. Isidore Cultural Centre parking lot and will include hotdogs and surprise bags.

Lavoie says Goblin’ & Go is in partnership with the St. Isidore Cultural Centre.

“We think this is a great way to have members of the community gather for some social time,” says Lavoie.

“The event will help parents by providing a quick meal and will allow residents to gather in one area.”

FCSS Director Amber Houle says the team tries to create activities that benefit the community at large, all while giving residents the opportunity to meet new people and create new friendships.

“Attending the Goblin’ & Go is a great opportunity for families to connect with one another, to strengthen existing relationships and creating new ones,” says Houle.

“It is an informal way to meet your neighbours while enjoying a social outing with your family,” she adds.

For more information call (780) 624-8071 or (780) 624-8481.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter