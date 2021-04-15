High Prairie St. Mark’s Anglican Church Pastor Rev. Leon Cadsap, left, and Warden Peter Clarke hold an open Bible that was the focus of an international Bible Reading Marathon. The event was held for almost 20 years at St. Mark’s but could not be held in person because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

From the small town of High Prairie, Alberta, an annual Easter tradition grew into a worldwide event.



An event hosted by St. Mark’s Anglican Church for many years turned into the Holy Week Bible Reading Marathon under the Anglican Diocese of Athabasca.



“God’s Word is the universal message that all Christians want to share,” says Parish Warden Peter Clarke, who initiated the local event about 20 years ago where people read at the church.



“God surely blessed this gathering of His people.”



Since in-person gatherings were not permitted at that time in the pandemic, he suggested the 100-hour marathon go online Zoom.



People from around the world the Bible for a one-hour block from Palm Sunday, March 28 at 1 p.m. to Maundy Thursday, April 1 at 5 p.m.



“Whatever language was spoken, readers expressed their joy at being invited to take part in the Bible Reading Marathon, especially during Holy Week,” says Clarke, a Canon of the Diocese.



“The love of God was a wonderful shared experience which transcended anything else.”



“It did not matter what time a person was reading or from whence they came, there was true happiness in being a part of the sharing of God’s Word across His world.”



Clarke wrote the words in a news article for The Messenger, an Anglican newspaper.



A number of people read in different languages, which included Eastern Arctic Inuktitut, Shona, Kankana-ey /Igorrot, German and Farsi and Padi Leon Cadsap of St. Mark’s Anglican Church read in Tagalog.



Not only did the event go onto Zoom but Athabasca Bishop David Greenwood also broadcast the Bible marathon on Facebook Live that reached almost 1,200 on the first day, with many times that for the whole event.



Readers came from the Arctic to the Yukon, alphabetically, all across Canada.



“We are so thankful for all the people who read and enjoyed their time of sharing God’s Word,” Clarke says.



“Participants included clergy and laity.”



Archbishop Gerard Pettipas of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Grouard-McLennan was one of the readers.



Clarke was inspired to organize a community event to read the Bible before Easter from an idea from Rev. Chuck Mortimer of St. Helen’s Anglican Church in Fairview.



St. Mark’s leaders and parish supported the idea.



“I never thought that someday the Bible marathon would become such a widespread and glorious event,” Clarke says.



“From the very beginning, the Bible marathon had been an occasion for all Christians in High Prairie and area to be a part of.”



He says the people from the community’s 10 churches volunteered to read during the week.



The Diocese executive council supported the expanded event with the full understanding that all Christians would be invited to take part, not just Anglicans.



“The hope was that we would in some way gather closer together as the family that we need to be,” Clarke says.



“We are so thankful for all the people who read and enjoyed their time of sharing God’s Word.”



What happens to the Easter event in 2022, only time will tell.