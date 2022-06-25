Golden returns in September

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A major fishing tournament in the High Prairie region returns as the 32nd annual Golden Walleye Classic is set for Sept. 3-4 at Shaw’s Point Resort.

The event on Lesser Slave Lake was cancelled the last two years by COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’re coming back!” says longtime event co-ordinator Ken Sperling.

“We’re taking a maximum 65 boats.”

A $65,000 cash payout will be up for grabs based on a maximum number of boats with two people on a team.

Special prizes will also be given to contestants for the heaviest fish on each of the two days, the top male-and-female team, the youngest angler and the oldest angler.

Each team is allowed to catch a maximum four walleye per day and bring them in two at a time to be measured at the weigh-in station.

“We’ve already got a few teams registered,” Sperling says.

“Teams can still register right up to the event.”

Entrants may sign up with a registration fee of $1,000.

He says the event will have other activities, such as a silent auction.

“Whatever donations we get, we will appreciate,” says Sperling, co-ordinator for about 20 years.

An awards banquet will start at 6:30 p.m.

The 2019 event drew 36 teams of two, down from 58 in 2018. The winning team shared top prize of $30,000.

Teams from High Prairie, Slave Lake, Peace River, Fairview and other parts of Alberta particiapted.

The Captain and Kids Fishing Tournament for children ages 16-and-under returns Sept. 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on both events, phone Sperling at [780] 751-3906 or his cell number at [780] 523-7385 or connect to the event website online at www.goldenwalleyeclassic.com.