Golden Walleye Classic returning to Shaw’s Point

The youngest participant in the 2019 Captain and Kids Fishing Tournament at Shaw’s Point Resort was Ava Duffy, 3, of Fairview, middle. Also in the photo are her mother Jody Ball, right, and event volunteer Marcel Lafreniere.

Maximum of 65 teams allowed

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A major fishing tournament in the High Prairie region returns as the 32nd annual Golden Walleye Classic at Shaw’s Point Resort is set for Sept. 4-5.



The event was cancelled last year over COVID-19 restrictions.



“We’re coming back,” says co-ordinator Ken Sperling.



“We’re taking only 65 boats.”



A $65,000 cash payout is up for grabs based on a maximum number of boats with two people on each team.



Special prizes of $350 will also be given away to contestants for the heaviest fish on each of the two days, the top male-and- female team, the youngest angler and the oldest angler.



“We’ve already got quite a few teams registered,” Sperling says.



“Teams can still register right up until we’re full.”



Entrants can sign up with a registration fee of $1,000.



He says the event will have some of the activities from previous years.



“We’re hoping to have a silent auction,” says Sperling, who has chaired the organizing committee for about 20 years.



“Whatever donations we get, we will appreciate,” he adds.



However, organizers will not host a dinner that has been held on Sunday afternoon.



Awards are scheduled to be presented around 7 p.m.



The event in 2019 drew 36 teams of two, down from 58 teams in 2018.



The winning team shared top prize of $30,000.



Competitors travelled from High Prairie, Slave Lake, Peace River, Fairview and other parts of Alberta.



More than $70,000 was awarded in prizes in 2019.



Each team entered is allowed to catch a maximum four walleye per day and bring them in two at a time to be measured at the weigh-in station.



The Captain and Kids Fishing Tournament for children ages 16-and-under is Sept. 3.



“It’s free for the kids and they can sign up right up to the start of the event,” Sperling says.



“It’s getting more popular and kids have a lot of fun.



“Kids are getting more interested in fishing.”



A total of 25 children took part in the catch-and-release event in 2019 when 15 pike were caught.



For more information, phone Sperling at [780] 751-3906 or [780] 523-7385 [cell].



Information is also on the website at www.goldenwalleyeclassic.com.