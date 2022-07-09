Golf sponsorship request denied

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council has denied a request from a community organization for a sponsorship in a golf tournament to raise funds for youth.

At its regular meeting June 22, council opposed a recommendation to approve a sponsorship requested by the Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council for the inaugural KTC Health Charity Golf Tournament July 9 at a golf course near Edmonton.

The event will raise funds for the KTC Youth Council, cites a letter from KTC health administration.

All nine council members voted against the recommendation from Dave Reynolds, director of corporate services.

Many council members say they were concerned that more local youth would not be supported in the fundraiser at The Ranch Golf and Country Club.

Reynolds recommended council approve a sponsorship of $250 that would be recognized with the county logo on hole signs.

Council has not received any funding requests from KTC in the past, he noted.

The fundraiser was explained in a letter from the KTC health administration in Atikameg, signed by chief operating officer Shawna Janvier and Sandra Lamouche, director of health.

Whitefish Lake First Nation in the Atikameg area is the only local community in the KTC that also serves Lubicon Lake, Woodland Cree, Loon River and Peerless Lake First Nations communities as indicated in the letter.

“All proceeds from the golf tournament will benefit the KTC Youth Council, a platform for youth in the communities to become more involved and engaged, learn and develop leadership skills, become mentors and promote honouring life,” the letter says.

“Investing in our youth is an investment in our future.”

KTC presented a variety of sponsorship options.

“This request meets the eligibility criteria of the grant funding policy as it enhances recreational and cultural opportunities in Big Lakes County,” Reynolds says.

He noted that $1,145 is available as allocated funds in the budget for 2022 events and sponsorships.