Good ol’ days on the farm

Old-fashioned fun and farm life was part of the Triangle Harvest Festival on Sept. 10 as the Pioneer Threshermans Association celebrated Culture Days in Alberta. An antique tractor parade and threshing demonstration were among the popular events to celebrate life on the farm in decades past. Rides on the Kemp Honey bee-train and a wagon were also big hits with children of all ages. About 20 vendors promoted and sold their products in a vendors’ market. Other activities included a tractor-barrel race, hay bale darts, pool noodle croquet, giant KerPlunk, a wheelbarrow race, and demonstrations of blacksmithing, flour milling and sawmilling. After supper, the event closed out with a music jamboree in Triangle Hall. The event also celebrated the association’s 60th anniversary.

Jaco Dippenaar, of High Prairie, tests his skills in the tractor-barrel race. Elise Turcotte, of Guy, takes a shot at the new game hay bale darts. Trevor Cisaroski demonstrates the old art of blacksmithing. William Fleming, 2, of High Prairie, sits in the driver’s seat of a 1945 Farmall A tractor at the Harvest Festival in Triangle on Sept. 10. Looks like another farmer in the making! The popular wheelbarrow race had a twist! Dutch Degner, 11, right, is blindfolded while he pushes his friend, Joseph Belesky, 11, both of High Prairie. The passenger gives directions on a curvy course. Fay Cailliau, of New Fish Creek, skillfully spins sheep fleece to create yarn at the Harvest Festival in Triangle on Sept. 10. Vendor Candice Laflamme, of High Prairie, and Jade Tancowny, of Grande Prairie, display their products. Rides on the Kemp Honey bee-train were popular for all ages! Left-right, are Alyssa Haig and Lochlan Haig, 14 months, Owen Siegle, 4, Sydney Siegle, and Arie Siegle, 2, all of High Prairie.