Good Shepherd School welcomes new staff

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Good Shepherd School in Peace River welcomes Laurie Goyetche as its new principal and Cyrille Sagbo as a new teacher.

Goyetche is delighted about her new role.

“I am very excited to join the Good Shepherd family and I look forward to getting to know our students, staff, families and community in the coming years.”

She has been with Holy Family Catholic Regional Division for eight years.

Goyetche first worked at Rosary School in Manning in 2014 as vice-principal before she was promoted to principal in 2018. Before, she was a school principal in Loon River for eight years.

Originally from Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia, Goyetche began her teaching career 23 years ago. After moving to Ontario, she came to Alberta in 2006.

Sagbo teaches French Immersion in Grades 5-6.

Besides teaching, he also plans to coach students soccer, badminton and other sports in general.

He previously worked in Falher at Ecole Heritage as as a French language assistant in 2013-14 before he taught French Immersion at Ecole Routhier in 2015-16.

He welcomes the opportunity to return to the region.

“I like the Peace River community, I like teaching and helping students grow and flourish in the French language and different subjects and help them succeed is school,” Sagbo says.

After he left Falher, he worked at Ecole du Sommet in St. Paul for one year and Two Hills School.