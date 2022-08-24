Good turn out for first Open Farm Day by Faust

Open Farm Days at Hedibuilt Farms included a tractor ride to see the animals. The farm raises beef cattle for sale. Participants also got to see some pigs which the Hendrich family raise for their own use.

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

People of all ages appeared to be having fun at the first Open Farm Days at The Farm at Hedibuilt Farms on August 13.

Open Farm Days is a province-wide initiative to introduce urban people to farmers and teach them where food comes from and about agriculture.

The website says Open Farm Day is 10 years old in 2022. Over the last 10 years, 817 farms have taken part and almost 150,000 people have visited farms.

Asked why Heidibuilt Farms decided to take part, Tara says, “It goes under our whole concept of what we are doing.”

The day was a success with around 150 to 200 people making the rounds.

“We’re going to do this again next year,” says Tara.

At Hedibuilt Farms, visitors went on tractor pulled wagon rides to meet the cattle and pigs, found hidden objects in a hay bale maze, received glitter tattoos, ate a barbecue, and got their photos taken at the photo booth.

Also, The Farm was open. The Farm refers to the ‘farm-to-table’ shop on Joe and Tara Hendrich’s family farm, Hedibuilt Farms. It is south of Faust, which is between Slave Lake and High Prairie on Hwy. 2.

They opened The Farm last July. It sells beef raised on Hedibuilt, pork and cheese sourced in Alberta, and condiments (jams, chutneys, etc.) from elsewhere in Canada.

Joe is the fourth-generation to farm this land.

Bobby Jean Crawford, from Kinuso, takes a photo of the Ferguson family, from Slave Lake.