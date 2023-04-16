Gospel Sing returns in HP April 30

An event where everyone regardless of denomination can attend and give thanks to Christ occurs again April 30.

The High Prairie Community Gospel Sing, held on the fifth Sunday of the month where there are five Sundays, next occurs April 30 at the High Prairie Church of the Nazarene at 4900- 59 Avenue.

The sing begins at 6 p.m. and ends anywhere between 7-8 depending on attendance. The event gives the entire church community a chance to gather and give praise. It was first started in 2014. People can attend with musical instruments and play, or request songs and/or hymns to be sung.

Refreshments are served following the sing.