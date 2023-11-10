Gospel sing returns to sing praises to Lord

The High Prairie Community Gospel Sing was held Oct. 29, the fifth Sunday of the month. About 35 people enjoyed an evening of hearty music of hymns and choruses at the High Prairie Church of the Nazarene. Several people shared in special songs while plenty of time was given for people to choose their favourite hymns and other inspirational songs for everyone to sing. The two-hour evening service allows people from various churches to gather to sing and celebrate their faith. Following the service, time is given for fellowship and refreshments. Organizers plan to host the next three Gospel Sing nights on Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve, March 31, Easter Sunday and June 30, the day before Canada Day.

Lorrel Johnson, left, plays guitar as she and Bonnie Neufeld sing a duet.

Cliff Nafziger sings a solo and plays the guitar at the Gospel Sing in High Prairie.

The Harbidge family sings. Standing at the back are parents Aaron and Stephanie Harbidge. Children, left-right, are Melody Harbidge, 7, Nathan Harbidge, 8, Abigail Harbidge, 5, Landon Harbidge, 3, and Esther Harbidge 1.