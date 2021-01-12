Gov’t takes steps to protect provincial parks

SPN Staff

Alberta’s government has secured or maintained partnerships for 170 parks and public recreation area sites across the province under a model that began in 1932.



As a result, no sites included under the Alberta Budget 2020 optimization plan will be delisted, says a government news release Dec. 22.



Local parks include Winagami Lake Provincial Park east of McLennan, Lesser Slave Lake Provincial Park east of Slave Lake, Lesser Slave Lake Wildland Provincial Park east of Grouard and Sulphur Lake Recreation Area west of Dixonville.



The plan also includes parks near Swan Hills and includes Chrystina Lake Recreation Area, Freeman River Recreation Area and Trapper Lea’s Cabin Recreation Area.



“All will remain open and accessible to Albertans,” Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon says.



“All will retain their current designations and associated protec- tions.”



He says it’s important to protect provincial parks in the current economic conditions.



“With more Albertans than ever staying in the province, now is the ideal time to ensure we all have access to these spaces and that they remain protected,” Nixon says.



The efforts of non-profits, municipalities, First Nations and other partners will help ensure that Alberta’s parks will remain sustainable for many years to come.



All sites will remain protected in law, and are accessible to Albertans for recreation.



Many organizations and communities across the province have expressed their interest in becoming operational partners.



Alberta Environment and Parks has successfully engaged with many of these organizations to operate their local campgrounds and day-use areas, including more than a dozen sites that previously did not have operating part- ners.