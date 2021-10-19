Grade 5/6 class elects student government

Luke Sorfleet, left, receives his voting ballot in the election.

Judeah Gilroy prepares to vote in the Grade 5/6C

class election.





Layla Verhage

August Willcott

HPE Reporters

This is August and Layla reporting to you from High Prairie Elementary School.

In Grade 2 CL, students have been having fun learning about maps and directions on a map. They aren’t sure which saying is most fun to remember the directions north, east, south and west [NESW] but they have a couple of memory tricks: “Never Enter Santa’s Workshop” and “Never Eat Soggy Waffles!” Teachers always work to make learning fun in Grade 2CL!

In 3/4S, the Grade 3 students are developing mental Math strategies to add and subtract solutions to 18. Students will share their thinking through talk, mini-whiteboards and even writing on windows. Grade 4 students will use the same platforms to review personnel strategies for adding and subtraction with one to three digits.

In Grade 4D, students are learning about regrouping in Math. In L.A., they are beginning a Smart Learning Sequence. In Science, they are learning about Waste and Our World. In Social Studies, they are doing research on the Canadian Shield.

In Grade 5P, students are working so hard to master their multiplication facts. In Science this week, they discovered why and how we have wind!

Parent parking: Thank you all parents using the parent parking area as a place to quickly drop off and pick up your children. This really helps with the flow of traffic.

Parents wanting to come onto the playground to pick up their students, please park on the street in order to keep the traffic flowing through the parent parking area. Thank you for your support.

Teacher Brenda Coulombe, would like to congratulate Danica Doucette on becoming the class prime minister and Judeah Gilroy on becoming the deputy prime minister.

The students enjoyed the commercials and speeches each candidate created. Their teacher was very proud of the student’s well-run, friendly campaigns.

Coulombe would also like to welcome the following cabinet ministers to their classroom government: Judea Gilroy, Minister of Mental Health, Tyra Shantz, Minister of Publicity, August Willcott, Minister of Communication, Marlyse Maukuna, Minister of Community Services, Sophie Oliver and Lexi Flett sharing Minister of Health. Each cabinet posting is for a one-month term and then the ministers will move to another cabinet for the following month. This is to help them become well-versed ministers and better able to serve their constituents.

Please send a water bottle to school with your students. Water fountains have been disabled due to COVID restrictions; however, the bottle filling stations are still open.

Parents, please check the agendas [daily would be best]. There are often times sensitive notes for parents or important forms in the plastic pocket at the front of the agenda for parents to sign and return to school. Agendas are the preferred way to let your teacher know of your child’s after school plans.

This has been August and Layla reporting to you from HPE!