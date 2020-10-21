Grade 5/6 is keeping a secret!

Judeah Gilroy

HPE Reporters

This is Alison Siegries and Judeah Gilroy with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.



In Math, online students from Grade 5PS are embarking on a research project with a focus on estimation. Students will discover the estimated cost for a three-day field trip to New York. In Language Arts, Grade 5PS online students will participate in a book talk with a focus on “experiencing various text” from various cultures and backgrounds. The talk will encompass: book information [textual cultures], story elements, connections and what students have learned from text.



Grade 5PS in-class students will engage with a text called “Mr. Bear and the Bear” by Frances Thomas and Ruth Brown. Students will focus on making connections, predictions and strategies that will help students identify the big idea in a text. In Math, students will embark on a research project with a focus on estimation. Students will discover the estimated cost for three days.



Grade 3/4J students realized how much they have to be thankful for when they helped organize a thankful tree where students in the school wrote in a colourful leaf explaining what they were thankful for.



In Grade 2CL, students have been working incredibly hard on WORD WORK. Students identify “portions” of words that the already comprehend like “day” and word families such as “am, it, in, on” as well as letters that assist each other to make new noises like “ee, oo, ow, ing” to help them understand how to interpret and correspond new words.



Grade 5/6C is getting very excited about their Halloween project. They are working at getting their homemade costumes all ready for Halloween. Teacher Brenda Coulombe and student teacher Cara Haubrich are very impressed with how well the students are keeping the class secret!



For everyone’s safety in the bus loop, HPE has had a crosswalk painted at the centre fence opening. Please use this crosswalk to cross the bus loop in the morning and after school, as there are many buses coming and going.



Please send a water bottle to school with your student. Water fountains have been disabled due to COVID restrictions, however, the bottle filling stations are still open.



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!