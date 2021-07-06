Grads blessed to choose, valedictorian says

Jacob Kosak, Valedictorian

Jacob Kosak,

Valedictorian

Good afternoon, everyone!



First off, I would like to thank everyone who helped plan and organize this ceremony.



While this wasn’t a situation any of us envisioned entering high school, you have certainly made the best of it and did a wonderful job.



I’d like to thank my family for helping me achieve this award.



Because of them, I learned to value education, which caused me to try my best to reach my full potential.



I’d also like to thank the staff at St.Andrew’s for assisting me along this journey.



And for hassling me to make sure I handed in all of my assignments.



Last but not least, I would like to thank my friends and fellow classmates, who I share this moment with.



I have created so many memories with you and I am thankful for each and every one.



As I wrote this speech, I wondered what topic I should discuss before we part and proceed to live our own lives.



While this is a time for reflection, I would like to address our futures.



Many of us do not know what we want to do with our lives.



And those who know today might have a change of heart tomorrow.



It can be frightening to think about our future.



Even more so to make decisions that pertain to our own futures.



Even though this is frightening, it is important for us to realize that we are blessed with the ability to choose.



There is no predetermined path that we must follow.



We are in the front seat deciding which path to take, while it is important to be considerate and respectful to the opinions of those we hold dear.



Ultimately, it is us who have to live with our decisions.



So pursue those opportunities and whatever risks need be in achieving your happiness.



After all, it is better to say I tried than to say I wish I had tried.