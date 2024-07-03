Grand opening of Grimshaw Splash Park

The Town of Grimshaw celebrated the official grand opening of the Grimshaw Splash Park on June 15. Residents, mayor and council, guests, staff, and supporters gathered to commemorate the long-awaited addition to the community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, cake and refreshments. “This has been a long time in the works” said Mayor Wendy Wald in her celebratory address. “Community Services has had a splash park on their wish list for over 20 years. I believe it’s been since the wading pool was discontinued – they saw the need in the community, but the funding was not within reach.” Then, thanks to a generous $200,000 donation in late 2021, the vision was set in motion. “We had a very generous resident who contributed to making this splash park happen,” said Wald. “Because of their kind heart and generosity, along with the support of local businesses and fundraising efforts, the sound of joy and laughter of children playing will be heard for many years to come.” The Grimshaw Splash Park is now open to the public, offering several splash and spray options for residents and visitors to enjoy. “We’ve created a state-of-the-art, safe, and fun splash park that does not have water consumption limits,” said CAO Brian Allen in his opening remarks. “Our recirculating water treatment system provides complete filtration and treatment of water to ensure safe water play. This requires daily inspections and backwashes by our Community Services and Public Works staff. The park is located beside the Grimshaw Outdoor Pool and is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until late summer or early fall. “We are proud to provide a safe and fun environment for families to enjoy,” added Allen. “The Grimshaw Splash Park represents a significant achievement for our community.”

Dignitaries and children gather for the grand opening photo!

Town of Grimshaw CAO Brian Allen, left, and Mayor Wendy Wald.