Grant boosts Nampa project

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Nampa and District Historical Society is receiving a $30,000 grant to help convert a historical United Church into a community cultural centre that is wheelchair accessible.

Nampa is one of five organizations that shared $100,000 from the Rural Communities Foundation grant program from United Farmers of Alberta. Of the five, Nampa was granted the largest sum.

The money comes from a five-year commitment from the UFA Rural Communities Foundation.

The society also plans to use the church as an extension of the museum to deliver cultural and heritage programs to the region.

Another Peace County community received a grant. The Eaglesham and District Agricultural Society received $24,300 for a sun shelter at their fairgrounds. The fabric shelter will replace the old games and food booths and increase the comfort of visitors no matter what the weather.

RCF board chair Harvey Hagman says they received many worthy applicants.

“Through these applications we saw the strength of rural communities and the commitment to keep rural communities sustainable in these difficult times,” he says.

The mandate of the foundation is to improve the sustainability of farmers and ranchers in Alberta by improving access to funding for educational, recreational and cultural facilities and programs.