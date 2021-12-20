Grant boosts research for records

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Lesser Slave Lake Indian Regional Council is getting some much- needed financial help from the Government of Alberta.

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn announced on his Facebook page Dec. 1 that the council is getting a $750,000 grant from the Ministry of Indigenous Relations to help community led engagement and research funding to help member nations further progress on creating a comprehensive record of documented and undocumented deaths at St. Bruno’s Mission [Joussard], St. Benard’s [Grouard] and St. Peter’s [Lesser Slave Lake] residential schools.

“These are all instrumental steps to better understanding and healing on the path of reconciliation,” says Rehn.

“And I am happy to see these supports being made available by our government.”

The desire for better records was sparked after the disturbing discovery of the remains of 215 children at Kamloops Indian Residential School in late May 2021.