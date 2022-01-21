Grant for snowplowing at Joussard

Joussard residents over 65 years of age can take advantage of a grant supplied by Big Lakes County through the local Joussard Homesteaders Association.

The Homesteaders advise in the BLC newsletter, “If you are the person in your family who clears the snow from your driveway and have turned 65 or are incapacitated, then you are eligible to have the driveway cleared.”

However, if residents had the service last year, they are on the list already.

New applicants can call Maureen Renneberg at [780] 776-2177.